Mackenzie Dern says UFC Vegas 61 closure falls on Mark Zuckerberg renting out UFC Apex, Dana White denies

This weekend’s (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) UFC Vegas 61 event will be a bit different than the usual shows run inside the Apex facility.

The promotion revealed earlier in the week via press release that UFC Vegas 61 won’t be allowing any fans or media in attendance. The statement can be read below:

“UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan taking place at the Apex on October 1st will be closed to the public and media. Media will be available to attend the media day on Wed., Sept. 28 and official weigh-ins on Fri., Sept. 30. “Athlete interviews, fight night images and official scorecards will be provided via email sent out to credentialed media the morning of Sat., Oct. 1.”

At last night’s (Tues., Sept. 27, 2022) Dana White’s Contender Series post-fight press conference, White jokingly answered that he felt like giving the media a night off when asked the reasoning for the exclusivity.

Saturday’s main event will feature a pivotal Strawweight clash between top contenders, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. Ahead of the action, Dern was also asked if she had any idea why the event was reverting to a mid-pandemic-like feel.

“I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event,” Dern said at UFC Vegas 61 media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party, I don’t know.”

The Facebook Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zuckerberg, recently revealed his interest in mixed martial arts (MMA) with a brief video shared of him hitting pads. After catching wind of the video, White discussed the interest between Zuckerberg and MMA, but never mentioned any types of partnerships of sorts. If the promotion is in fact working with Facebook or a Zuckerberg-led project, it will surely be revealed on the empty fight night.

Update: White has now responded to the claims on Twitter saying; “Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bulls—t.”