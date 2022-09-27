Rafael dos Anjos set for welterweight return vs. Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando

Rafael dos Anjos is ready for the fun fights.
Combate confirmed today (Tues., Sept. 27, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion is heading back to 170 pounds. At UFC Orlando on Dec. 3, 2022, dos Anjos (31-14) will collide with Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena (18-8).
dos Anjos’ last time out saw him come up short against the surging contender, Rafael Fiziev, via fifth round knockout (watch highlights). After taking some time to reflect on his position in the division at this stage in his career, the 37-year-old Brazilian came to the conclusion that his time against elite-level talent was over.
Barberena may not be among the very best at Welterweight just yet, but he’s been a consistently entertaining competitor who is always trying to work his way up the ladder. Currently riding a three-fight win streak, “Bam Bam” most recently picked up his most notable career win. At UFC 276 in July 2022, Barberena beat his first former UFC titlist, Robbie Lawler, with a round two stoppage from strikes. Directly prior, he defeated Matt Brown in an all-out war.
The addition of dos Anjos versus Barberena puts UFC Orlando at 11 total fights at present. A main event has yet to be determined. See the current lineup of bouts on tap here:
- 125lbs.: Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas
- 125lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. Matheus Nicolau
- 185lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus
- 185lbs.: Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson
- 145lbs.: Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall
- 155lbs.: Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez
- 155lbs.: Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese
- 115lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote
- 155lbs.: Scott Holtzman vs. Clay Guida
- 145lbs.: Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce
- 170lbs.: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena
