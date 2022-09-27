Welcome to Midnight Mania!
In his second appearance on “Contender Series,” Bo Nickal squared off against CFFC Middleweight champ Donovan Beard. Similar to his first fight, Nickal made quick work of his opponent.
This time, there was a brief feeling out process. Then, at the 30 second mark of the first round, Nickal cracked his opponent with a left hand and took him down at the same time. He landed in mount and hunted for the guillotine choke briefly. Instead, he set up a triangle, allowing his opponent to roll into top position. Moments later, Beard was forced to tap.
The whole thing took less than a minute. Yet again, Nickal clearly proved himself a UFC caliber athlete, and this time, he scored the contract as a result. Good luck, Middleweight division!
Check out the highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:
Not just a wrestler #DWCS pic.twitter.com/SixaNnJ8uq— UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2022
BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/IDkLeYpj7F— UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2022
There was no denying @NoBickal tonight #DWCS pic.twitter.com/Zc6JMCYiwX— UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2022
TOO EASY FOR BO NICKAL #DWCS pic.twitter.com/9rkHaKp0Fx— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 28, 2022
Rafael dos Anjos is heading back up to 170 lbs., where he’ll face Bryan Barberena on December 3.
Apuramos aqui e a luta do Rafael dos Anjos no retorno ao peso-meio-médio será contra Bryan Barberena, no dia 3 de dezembro. https://t.co/XeNgLvDqZu— Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) September 27, 2022
Did the Aspen Ladd weight debacle also end Sara McMann’s career, or is she still in negotiation? We’ll have to wait and see!
❌ Fighter removed: Sara McMann— UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) September 27, 2022
Apparently, Zimbabwean boxers really got creative with their fight names back in the 1970s.
September 27, 2022
Stephen Thompson shows off his accuracy and kicking form in a unique exercise.
Make no mistake: getting punked by Saenchai is an honor and privilege.
Curtis Blaydes really carved his nickname into his flesh; I respect it.
Petr Yan fires so smoothly from both sides, and those body kicks really wear opponents down.
Over the weekend, one of those rarely seen, slow-motion/delayed reaction knockdowns happened at Fight Music Show 2.
“Andy is coming!!!” pic.twitter.com/f3GcpZBdBs— MMA mania (@mmamania) September 25, 2022
This jump knee also produced a “TIMBER!” moment.
Ovidio Bojórquez noqueando brutalmente con una flying knee a Matthew Colquhoun #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/51lWIapMUV— Pelunaton (@pelunaton) September 24, 2022
Before Nick Diaz was boxing everyone up with nonstop pressure and body shots, he was solely thought of as a jiu-jitsu guy.
#EnEsteDia Stockton golpeaba de nuevo— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 26, 2022
Más peleas en @ufcfightpass pic.twitter.com/fPm9sBAndr
September 25, 2022
