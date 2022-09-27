Vince Morales set to take on recent Contender Series winner Jose Johnson at UFC Vegas 65

UFC Vegas 65 is taking shape.

MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Tues., Sept. 27, 2022) that a Bantamweight clash between Vince Morales (11-6) and Jose Johnson (15-7) is headed to Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 19, 2022.

The contest will mark Johnson’s first in the Octagon after winning a contract on this current season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Back in week 4 on Aug. 16, 2022, Johnson scored a unanimous decision against Jack Cartwright, staining his adversary’s perfect 10-0 record. Johnson, 27, previously appeared on the Contender Series in 2020, coming up short against Ronnie Lawrence. He now rides a winning streak of three in a row heading into the biggest fight of his career.

Morales, on the other hand, also competed in the Contender Series in 2018 where he suffered a second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Domingo Pularte. The Ontario, Oregon native rebounded off the setback with a Bellator win over Justin Hugo before getting on his current seven-fight UFC run. Morales’ last time out came against Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 55 in May 2022, losing a unanimous decision.

The promotion recently announced UFC Vegas 65’s main event as a Heavyweight tilt between one-time title challenger, Derrick Lewis, and Sergey Spivak. Check out the current lineup of action here: