Vince Morales set to take on recent Contender Series winner Jose Johnson at UFC Vegas 65

By Drake Riggs
new
UFC Fight Night: Martinez v Morales Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Vegas 65 is taking shape.

MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Tues., Sept. 27, 2022) that a Bantamweight clash between Vince Morales (11-6) and Jose Johnson (15-7) is headed to Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 19, 2022.

The contest will mark Johnson’s first in the Octagon after winning a contract on this current season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Back in week 4 on Aug. 16, 2022, Johnson scored a unanimous decision against Jack Cartwright, staining his adversary’s perfect 10-0 record. Johnson, 27, previously appeared on the Contender Series in 2020, coming up short against Ronnie Lawrence. He now rides a winning streak of three in a row heading into the biggest fight of his career.

Morales, on the other hand, also competed in the Contender Series in 2018 where he suffered a second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Domingo Pularte. The Ontario, Oregon native rebounded off the setback with a Bellator win over Justin Hugo before getting on his current seven-fight UFC run. Morales’ last time out came against Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 55 in May 2022, losing a unanimous decision.

The promotion recently announced UFC Vegas 65’s main event as a Heavyweight tilt between one-time title challenger, Derrick Lewis, and Sergey Spivak. Check out the current lineup of action here:

  • 265lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
  • 115lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
  • 135lbs.: Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios
  • 185lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • 125lbs.: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Charles Johnson
  • 170lbs.: Muslim Salikhov vs. André Fialho
  • 125lbs.: Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
  • 135lbs.: Vince Morales vs. Jose Johnson
  • 135lbs.: Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
  • 135lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. TBD

