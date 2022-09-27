Aspen Ladd quietly removed from UFC roster following multiple weigh-in violations

Aspen Ladd is no longer listed on the UFC roster.

That’s according to UFC Roster Watch on Twitter, which robotically monitors the promotion’s active roster and reports changes in real time. As of this writing, Ladd has yet to comment on the update through any of her social media channels.

It would probably not come as much of a surprise to fans or media who’ve been following Ladd’s career. Despite tremendous potential and some high-profile wins, the 27 year-old bantamweight struggled to make weight on a consistent basis.

In addition, Ladd is coming off two straight losses and dropped three of her last four contests. Her most recent scale fail led to the cancellation of her UFC Vegas 60 fight against veteran bantamweight Sara McMann, who also parted ways with the promotion.

The good news for Ladd, assuming she opts to continue her combat sports career, is that both Bellator MMA and PFL MMA have active (and competitive) featherweight divisions if she eventually decides to abandon her bantamweight cut and move up in weight.

Time will tell.