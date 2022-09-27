Marlon Moraes draws Shane Burgos for MMA return at PFL Finale on Nov. 25

Marlon Moraes is back ... but is he better than ever?

The recently un-retired “Magic” is expected to return to cage fighting when he tangles with fellow UFC veteran Shane Burgos as part of the upcoming PFL Finale on Nov. 25, though a date and location have yet to be confirmed by the league-based promotion.

ESPN brought word of the pairing on Tuesday.

Moraes, who rose to fame as the top bantamweight in World Series of Fighting (later rebranded as PFL), is 23-10-1 with 16 stoppages, 10 by way of knockout and another six by submission. That said, the Brazilian has dropped four straight, all by way of knockout.

Perhaps the move to featherweight will do him some good.

Burgos is 15-3 and coming off back-to-back victories over Billy Quarantillo and Charles Jourdain. His UFC release came as a surprise to many people including promotion president Dana White, who called it a “mistake” to let “Hurricane” slip away without being signed.

Expect more PFL Finale fight card announcements in the coming weeks.