Izzy haters take note: Alex Pereira will get ‘exploited’ by experienced Adesanya at UFC 281

If you think Alex Pereira will have an advantage over Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 headliner on Nov. 12 in New York, simply because the Brazilian holds two victories over “The Last Stylebender” on the kickboxing circuit, you better think again.

That’s according to the latest scouting report from Jared Cannonier.

The former 185-pound title challenger, last seen going down on points to Adesanya at the UFC 276 event in Las Vegas, believes “Poatan” will be exploited by the more experienced champion, who is well versed in five-round title fights.

“It definitely favors Izzy more,” Cannonier told Helen Yee. “He’s been here longer. He’s had all these five-round championship fights with the best in our sport, so it’s definitely different. He definitely has the experience in that regard. He’s altered his kickboxing style more for MMA. Alex still has sort of a kickboxing base, his stance. Not to say that it’s a detriment to him, but it can be exploited as far as MMA goes. I think the advantage lies with Israel in that regard.”

Turning away Cannonier pushed Adesanya to 12-0 in the middleweight division (23-1 overall) and put him in the win column against four of the Top 5 contenders. His only defeat in MMA came against Jan Blachowicz in the light heavyweight division.

Cannonier does admit the challenger will pack the more powerful punch.

The 6-1 Pereira continued his winning ways last July in “Sin City,” crushing Sean Strickland in the opening frame with a punishing left hook. Despite these protests from Team Adesanya, the promotion wasted little time in granting “Poatan” an immediate title shot.

To see who else is fighting at UFC 281 click here.