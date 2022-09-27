Cris Cyborg, Paige VanZant latest high-profile MMA fighters to jump on OnlyFans cash cow

Former UFC headliners Cris Cyborg and Paige VanZant recently joined OnlyFans, the popular content subscription service that provides a secondary (and in many cases primary) source of income for combat sports fighters living purse-to-purse.

“Hey guys I’ve been thinking a lot and it’s a big decision, I know,” Cyborg told her fans. “But I’ve decided to make an OnlyFans account, for you. My channel is different. We’re going to travel, training and giving back to communities. You’re going to enjoy it, let’s go!”

Cyborg, 37, is the current Bellator MMA featherweight champion and made a triumphant boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, outlasting well-traveled veteran Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision as part of the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba.

VanZant, 28, launched her OnlyFans account last weekend and offered fans a free signup for a limited time. “12 Gauge” is expected to make her return to bareknuckle boxing in October after being yanked from the promotion’s London card just last month.