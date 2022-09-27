UFC Vegas 62 poster drops for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the APEX facility on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, headlined by the 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo.

Now they have an official poster.

UFC Vegas 62 will also feature the bantamweight debut of longtime featherweight veteran Cub Swanson as he battles 135-pound “Dragon” Jonathan Martinez. Elsewhere on the card, middleweight maulers Misha Cirkunov and Alonzo Menifield trade leather at 185 pounds.

“My goals for 2022 are to win all my fights in a blunt way to meet all requirements to be in line for a title shot,” the 29 year-old Grasso recently told MMAmania.com. “I’m not the matchmaker, but I hope to be pretty close to it after this next fight!”

