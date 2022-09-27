Mike Perry flies to Russia, gets into press conference brawl with Magomed Ismailov (Video)

Have mustache, will travel.

Former UFC welterweight wild man Mike Perry, who is now throwing hands in the bareknuckle arena for BKFC, recently flew to Russia to corner longtime friend and training partner Alex Nicholson this week for “The Spartan’s” upcoming fight at Ren TV Fight Club later this week in Moscow.

Not surprisingly, it all went to pot rather quickly.

“I almost got jumped in there but luckily people broke it up,” Perry told his Instagram followers. “In Russia, if you call someone a ‘mother fucker,’ they think you talking about someone’s mom, so then the whole team comin’ to get you. But in America when you say ‘mother fucker,’ it’s like normal words, mother fucker. It’s normal, man, I’m not talking about your mama. Chill bro, one on one.”

Check out the full video below:

Lost in translation?

Perry ended up throwing hands with middleweight bruiser Magomed Ismailov, a staple on the Russian fight circuit. Fortunately the scuffle was broken up before things got too far out of control but we still have a few more days until the event, so let’s hope “Platinum” and Co. can keep their hands at bay until then.