UFC 280 is fast approaching.

Scheduled Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the main event will feature a Lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Though weight controversy recently cost him the title, Oliveira has won a remarkable twelve fights in a row over many of the sport’s premier fighters.

Makhachev’s win streak is nothing to scoff at either. The Russian wrestler has won ten in a row himself, finishing all of his recent opposition to score a shot at gold. However, that win streak didn’t impress top-ranked contender Michael Chandler, who recently argued that Makhachev hasn’t really fought anybody.

In short, “Iron” isn’t impressed.

Makhachev responded to Chandler’s criticisms earlier today on Twitter. He turned the tables on Chandler, laughing off Chandler’s pair of wins inside the Octagon.

Haha., your only two win in UFC is Hooker who came out of loss, and Tony who has 5 losses in the row now., please shut up and stay in line https://t.co/DXPrf3A9dX — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 26, 2022

At the moment, Chandler is booked opposite Dustin Poirier for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Depending on the outcomes of their respective fights, perhaps the duo can put their skills to the test inside the Octagon in the near future.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to affect the martial artists from that part of the world, and it’s only likely to get worse.

AMC Fight Nights middleweight champion, Vladimir Mineev (16-1-1), got a call-up from military enlistment office in Russia. First case of a high profile MMA fighter getting conscripted that I know of pic.twitter.com/AVt3ajtpfg — Matysek (@Matysek88) September 25, 2022

Mixed martial artists including Muhammad Mokaev, Magomed Umalatov and Magomed Mustafaev have voiced their support for the protesters in Dagestan against the new Russian conscription drive on Instagram. https://t.co/Oc3qEGdUOR — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 25, 2022

Ilir Topuria is already looking past Edson Barboza, which might just be a recipe to get flying kneed.

A quién debería de retar después de ganar a barbosa? — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) September 26, 2022

Jake Paul really has a win over Tommy Fury without ever fighting him.

Shocking. Tommy usually pulls out. https://t.co/EjXCOnhpaM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 25, 2022

If anyone has a spare $10k floating around and wants a unique UFC experience, Mike Davis is going the Mike Perry route in recruiting his corner team.



I bet there’s mma fans dying to get behind the scenes. I want to start offering an experience of a life time with each fight. pic.twitter.com/D0O76dfTJi — Beast Boy (@MikeDavisMMA) September 24, 2022

Some crimes are beyond comprehension.

Dahmer really was a monster pic.twitter.com/McREJ5zvQf — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) September 25, 2022

Thiago Alves teaches some solid Muay Thai concepts.

Reminder that a hard kick across the arms still scores/damages even if its “blocked.”

Hamasaki’s arm was broken by Park’s middle kicks. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/ZfPrGaHAf9 — Ricardo Aroma (@lukeuidswords) September 26, 2022

It’s really risky to pull closed guard guillotine with your neck stacked along the fence — makes it difficult to extend — but Gjelaj pulled it off!

Nicholas Gjelaj guillotines John Garza at Fury FC 69 pic.twitter.com/6nXPgrAKuO — Will (@ChillemDafoe) September 23, 2022

I’ve known Erick Sanchez for a long time, and the guy is the definition of a tough, gritty fighter who is way more dangerous than his record alone would indicate.

!



Erick Sanchez lands a huge right hand and scores a walk-off KO



Watch #CW143 on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/AudZlnGSfa — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) September 24, 2022

We love an ultra Heavyweight meme fight.

Bombardier vs. Zuluzinho pic.twitter.com/m0Ezqy74Pp — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) September 24, 2022

One hell of a catch!

TEE HIGGINS. this is not normal. pic.twitter.com/oOXqqOkuU2 — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) September 25, 2022

