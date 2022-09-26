Floyd Mayweather won’t return to pro boxing: ‘I will continue to do what I do and dictate and control’

Floyd Mayweather is living life to the fullest at this current stage in his sporting career.

This past weekend (Sept. 25, 2022) in Saitama, Japan at Super RIZIN, Mayweather made his second appearance in the RIZIN ring. The boxing legend once again took on another top promotional and Japanese superstar, Mikuru Asakura, in the event’s headliner. Seemingly allowing the one-time mixed martial arts (MMA) Featherweight title challenger to have some early success, Mayweather decided enough was enough in round two and put his opponent away with a single punch (watch highlights).

Despite the 45-year-old still having enough left in the tank to compete in what was his fourth exhibition match since retiring from professional boxing in Aug. 2017, Mayweather has no plans of returning to a more serious approach to the sport.

“I retired from the sport, and I didn’t let the sport retire me,” Mayweather said at his Super RIZIN post-fight press conference (h/t MMA Junkie). “I’m always going to put myself in a position now to where I, just like I was doing — fighting at the highest level. I was dictating and being in control.

“I’m not going to go in there with no former fighters, former world champions, putting more abuse on my body,” he added. “I retired for a reason. I’m here to have fun and enjoy myself — sometimes three rounds, sometimes eight rounds, with guys that are going to help me entertain people.”

Fresh on the heels of the win, Mayweather is already set to return for his next exhibition boxing match. On Nov. 13, 2022, in Dubai, it will be Mayweather versus YouTube star, and younger brother of “KSI,” Oladeji Daniel “Deji” Olatunji.

Also in attendance for Mayweather’s past match was an old foe, Manny Pacquiao. Unfortunately for him, he can’t expect a rematch any time soon.

“I’m not going to take punishment to the point to where I can barely walk or barely talk,” Mayweather said. “Manny [Pacquiao] had a great career, but boxing retired Manny, Manny didn’t retire from boxing. There’s a difference. Of course, if I were Manny Pacquiao, would I be chasing an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather to get a payday? Absolutely I would. But at this particular time, I love fighting guys that are 15-0, 8-0 — guys that are older like myself, or YouTubers or MMA guys. I will continue to do what I do and dictate and control.”