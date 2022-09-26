Maryna Moroz becomes first UFC fighter to feature in Playboy

Announcement Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold ! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content ” Link In Bio!! @plbycenterfold @playboy pic.twitter.com/JSw1Tw6Nxr

Maryna Moroz is officially taking her modeling endeavors to the next level.

The Ukrainian Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight contender revealed today (Mon., Sept. 26, 2022) that she’ll be making a bit of history. Moroz has partnered with iconic American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy. UFC ring girls, Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer, have previously featured in the magazine, but Moroz will be the first fighter from the promotion to do so.

“Announcement. Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold!” Moroz tweeted. “Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content. Link In Bio!!”

While adding this accomplishment to her resume, Moroz is still highly focused on her mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Debuting in the promotion as a Strawweight in April 2015 with a perfect 5-0 record, Moroz (11-3) moved up a weight class in March 2019 and has looked better than ever. She currently rides a three-fight win streak and last earned a big second round arm triangle choke submission win against ex-teammate turned rival, Mariya Agapova (watch highlights).

Moroz came closest to a title shot immediately upon arriving in UFC by upsetting Joanne Calderwood in her aforementioned debut. A unanimous decision defeat to Valerie Letourneau set her back afterward, but she’s now on the hunt at 125 pounds, acting as a much-needed injection of life for the division.

“The Iron Lady” is set to return to the Octagon for his biggest fight yet at Flyweight. On Nov. 19, 2022, at UFC Vegas 64, Moroz will be tasked with one-time UFC title challenger and former Invicta Fighting Championships champion, Jennifer Maia.