Report: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 4 targeted for UFC 283 in Brazil

Can confirm final arrangements are taking place for Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo IV to unify the UFC's 125lb title on Jan 21st 2023 at #UFC283 . First show in Brazil since March 2020, 1st in Rio since May 2019 and the 4th fight between in little over 2 years. pic.twitter.com/Ntnc5uXU3E

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and current interim 125-pound titleholder Brandon Moreno will collide for a fourth (and hopefully final) time as part of the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

That’s according to Brazilian media personality Rodrigo Del Campo Gonzalez.

Figueiredo (21-2-1) and Moreno (20-6-2) battled to a draw on the UFC 256 card in late 2020, then ran it back at UFC 263 the following June. That’s where Moreno captured a submission win over “Daico” — only to come up on the losing end of a unanimous decision in their UFC 270 trilogy earlier this year.

“The Assassin Baby” was later awarded the interim title by stopping Kai Kara France at UFC 277, a bout that was hastily assembled when Figueiredo took leave due to injury. Despite rumors of a trip to bantamweight, it sounds like the Brazilian is ready to close the book on his Moreno rivalry once and for all.

Whether or not it cost the promotion $1 million remains to be seen.

UFC 283 does not yet have a main event but could feature Charles Oliveira if “Do Bronx” is successful (and uninjured) in his UFC 280 lightweight title fight opposite Islam Makhachev. Middleweight mauler Paulo Costa may also be in consideration for the Jan. 21 fight card, but those details probably won’t be finalized for several weeks.

Stay tuned.