Video: Hungry Paddy Pimblett crashes Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn, panicked ‘Notorious’ calls in

UFC buffetweight champion Paddy Pimblett will not rest until he’s complete annihilated every famous eatery on the planet. Fresh off his destruction of Wiener Circle in Chicago (seriously), the rapidly-expanding “Baddy” took his talents overseas to Dublin, Ireland.

Those poor saps at Black Forge Inn never knew what hit ‘em.

That’s the establishment owned by former UFC “champ champ” Conor McGregor, and despite recent attempts to burn it to the ground, Black Forge Inn remains the pride and joy of “Notorious” after a complete remodel back in early 2021 (more on that here).

“You’re already putting on all that weight again lad,” a panicked McGregor said over FaceTime. “It’s crazy because your face is way different, straight away.”

“I’m back up to 191 already, lad,” the not-handcuffed Pimblett added.

The 27 year-old Pimblett, roughly two months removed from his submission win over Jordan Leavitt, is expected to make his Octagon return later this year. That’s assuming the ever-growing gormandizer can keep his “genuine eating disorder” in check.