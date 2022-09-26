Mayweather vs Deji official for Nov. 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai

Fresh off his technical knockout victory over Mikuru Asakura last weekend at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, undefeated boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) will continue his exhibition retirement tour against 25 year-old Oladeji Daniel “Deji” Olatunji on Nov. 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Deji (1-0) is the younger brother of fellow YouTube sensation KSI, no stranger to celebrity boxing. He’s also 0-3 in exhibition bouts, falling to Jake Paul, Vinne Hacker, and Alex Wassabi before picking up his first boxing win — as a professional — against stateside YouTuber “Fousey” back in August.

“I make this shit look so easy cause it is,” the 45 year-old Mayweather wrote on Instagram.

After retiring in the wake of his Conor McGregor win back in summer 2017, Mayweather has racked up four exhibition bouts, cruising past Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, and the aforementioned Asakura. His Deji bout will mark “Money’s” third fight in 2022, the most active he’s been in a single calendar year since 2005.

An undercard for the Nov. 12 lineup has yet to be announced.