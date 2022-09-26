Attack of the interns! UFC 281 poster drops for ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ in New York

The #UFC281 poster, as voted on by @Socios fans, has LANDED [ Nov 12 | @TheGarden | Tickets https://t.co/IRCmP19pQT ] pic.twitter.com/CmlJ5ON9gm

The upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event is shaping up to be one of the best fight cards of the year, thanks to a championship doubleheader and a slam-bang lightweight thriller, so naturally the promotion highlighted all the action with another garbage poster that has fans complaining on Twitter.

Here’s a sample:

“Holy mother of Photoshop.”

“This poster makes no sense, feels like you’re advertising some sort of weird inter-gender tag team match.”

“What in the Star Wars?”

“Ewwww. Nah tell the graphics team to run that back, this is ugly.”

“Hey I’ve downloaded this exact neon light background from shutterstock too! Can I design for the UFC???”

“Looks like it’s showing the performers at some kind of adults only club. Well done.”

This was actually the best of three choices featured in a partnership between UFC and Socios.com, a fan engagement app powered by blockchain technology offering digital “Fan Tokens” that can be exchanged for special rewards.

Because being a sports fan clearly wasn’t expensive enough already.

November 12, The Garden. It's Decision Time!$UFC Fan Token Holders can now vote for the OFFICIAL poster of #UFC281!



Vote on the app: https://t.co/kaCQ8HlPi0 pic.twitter.com/dUZPY7I8Ye — Socios Fighting (@SociosFighting) September 13, 2022

Hopefully it’s not “Decision Time” on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, who already holds two victories (including one knockout) over “The Last Stylebender.”

Before that highly-anticipated rematch gets underway, current strawweight titleholder Carla Esparza will defend her 115-pound strap against former division champion Zhang Weili. In addition, lightweight warriors Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler settle their score at 155 pounds.

For the latest UFC 281 fight card and PPV lineup click here.