Knockout! Mayweather bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ gets whacked, finished at Super Rizin

Despite a considerable size advantage, Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard was knocked down and knocked out in the third round of his fight against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka.

By Ryan Harkness
It was another financially successful night for Floyd Mayweather in Japan as the retired boxer cruised through his exhibition match against Mikuru Asakura with little discomfort. After taking one solid punch from his overmatched Influencer opponent, Floyd KO’d Asakura at the end of the second round (watch the highlights here).

Things didn’t go so well for Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard “Jizzy” aka “Jizzy Mack” aka Ray Sadeghi, who lost badly to kickboxer Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka despite a 40+ pound advantage. Prior to this fight, most MMA fans would only remember “Jizzy” as one of the beefy dudes protecting Floyd Mayweather through the Conor McGregor fight’s world tour.

Now we’ve got a new highlight from the Iranian body builder as “Kouzi” dropped “Jizzy” five seconds into the third round before face-planting him with a left hook soon after.

Watch the finish below:

And here’s the full third round where things go very wrong for “Jizzy.”

After an awkward first round, things started heating up in the second with “Jizzy” knocking Tanaka down. But the Japanese kickboxer would survive and start whacking away at his opponent until “Jizzy” looked spent, setting up the third round KO.

All in all it was a fairly entertaining freakshow fight that warmed up the crowd for the Super RIZIN main event featuring Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura. Check out the highlights from that fight or take a look at the full play-by-play for the Super RIZIN show right here.

Super RIZIN Quick Results:
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura — Mayweather def. Asakura by KO in Round Two
Koji Tanaka vs. Ray Sadeghi — Tanaka def. Sadeghi by TKO in Round Three
Nadaka Toshinari vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet — Nadaka def. Bandasak by TKO (knee and punches) in Round One
Bunchuai Phonsungnoen vs. Kota Miura — Kota def. Bunchuai by submission (armbar) in Round One

