A pair of 185-pound knockout artists will throw down in just over two months.

Earlier today (Sat. Sept. 24, 2022), Chris Curtis’ management team, Iridium Sports Agency, announced his upcoming bout opposite Joaquin Buckley. It’s scheduled for UFC 282, which is set to take place on Dec. 10 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

No. 15-ranked Curtis (29-9) has been active since joining the UFC roster last year, as this will be his fourth fight in 12 months. “The Action Man” surged onto the scene, scoring big knockouts in his first pair of short-notice UFC fights en route to a three-fight win streak. Unfortunately, that rise came to a rather frustrating halt opposite Jack Hermansson last time out.

Curtis owns 16 wins by way of knockout.

Though unranked, Buckley is best known for his viral “Knockout Of The Century” victory over Impa Kasanganay. Since that win, Buckley has failed to build real momentum up the Middleweight ladder, but he’s still managed to snag some knockout wins and performance bonuses, securing his reputation as an entertaining finisher. Last time out, he went to war with Nassourdine Imavov, rallying late but failing to secure the comeback win.

In addition to Buckley vs. Curtis, UFC 282 is expected to feature the rematch between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka for the Light Heavyweight title. In addition, Darren Till will return to action opposite Dricus du Plessis, and former Welterweight king Robbie Lawler will throw down versus Santiago Ponzinibbio.