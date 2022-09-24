Big men locked inside a small cage has proven a winning formula. Earlier today, UFC revealed Derrick Lewis (26-10 1 NC) vs. Sergei Spivac (15-3) as the headline of its UFC Vegas 65 event, scheduled for Nov. 19 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With a combined 28 KOs, these two heavy hitters won't go all 5 rounds @TheBeast_UFC vs Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19! pic.twitter.com/rtTCGVttGE — UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2022

Lewis enters the fight as the No. 7-ranked contender at Heavyweight. Despite that high ranking, however, “The Black Beast” has been struggling lately. Lewis has lost his last two bouts via knockout, going to war with Tai Tuivasa before suffering a quick stoppage at the hands of Sergei Pavlovich just two months ago. There was a bit of controversy surround the stoppage in the latter loss, but either way, the fan favorite knockout artist could use a victory.

Meanwhile, No. 12-ranked Spivac is riding a nice wave of momentum. Moldova’s “Polar Bear” has won five of his last six fights, notably winning his last pair via knockout, stopping both Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai. At just 27 years of age, Spivac really seems to be hitting his stride, recently showing off a rather snapping jab to complement his excellent grappling attack.

Stay tuned for further updates to the November 19 card.