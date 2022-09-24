Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes another stop on his exhibition tour tonight (Sat., Sept. 24, 2022), returning to Japan to face Rizin star and social media sensation Mikuru Asakura in the familiar halls of the Saitama Super Arena.

MMAmania will have LIVE coverage of the FITE PPV, which starts at 11:00 p.m. Eastern.

This isn’t “Money’s” first time working with the promotion, as he infamously torched Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve 2018. He won’t have that sort of size advantage against natural Featherweight Asakura, if that in anyway kindles your interest in the fight.

Super RIZIN also features world-ranked Bantamweight kickboxer Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka against >=200-pound Mayweather bodyguard Ray “Jizzy” Sadeghi, Muay Thai wunderkind Nadaka Toshinari squaring off against Bandasak So Trakunpet, and an MMA opener pitting pro boxer Bunchuai Phonsungnoen against kickboxing veteran Kota Miura.

Super RIZIN Quick Results:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura

Koji Tanaka vs. Ray Sadeghi

Nadaka Toshinari vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet

Bunchuai Phonsungnoen vs. Kota Miura

