Knockout! Yoel Romero puts Melvin Manhoef to sleep with vicious elbows in Dublin | Video

Yoel Romero and Melvin Manhoef finally got the chance to exchange bombs earlier today (Fri., Sept. 23, 2022) in the co-main event of Bellator, Dublin in a Light Heavyweight slugfest that was supposed to take place a few months back.

And while fight fans were expecting an all-out brawl, they were sorely, disappointed as both men were hesitant to exchange early on, with neither man landing anything of note. Romero was the busiest of the two, who was more willing to go in and strike. He did land a few takedowns that put him up on the judges scorecards.

In the third and final round, however, Romero got in great position after he took down the hard-hitting striker. Once there, “Soldier of God” starting unloading elbows that landed flush. And they were landing clean, with the third one putting “No Mercy” out of the fight.

That is now two straight wins for Romero at Light Heavyweight, though that won’t do much for this proclamation. Still, “Soldier of God” is starting to pick up some steam after suffering four straight losses dating back to his time with UFC.

As for Manhoef, he has now retired from the fight game and end’s his long and storied combat career on a two-fight losing streak, with his last victory coming at Bellator 230 in October. 2019.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.