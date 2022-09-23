Have you seen anything like this?! Luca Poclit submits Schiro to open #Bellator285 with a bang #Bellator285 is LIVE on YouTube & @BBCiPlayer now! @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by Vallarta Supermarkets pic.twitter.com/lycZOrH0HG

There must be something in the water in Dublin, Ireland, because every time a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization stages an event there, fireworks happen. That was the case in the early action of Bellator: “Dublin” earlier today (Fri., Sept. 23, 2022). Not only did the “Prelims” kick off with three nasty stoppages, but fans also witnessed one of the most insane submissions ever.

In round two of the opening fight between Luca Poclit and Dante Schiro, Poclit managed to grab a hold of Schiro’s head and snatched his shoulder in what can only be described as an odd position. He then put on the squeeze until Schiro was choked completely out. There’s really no way to describe it, so it’s best for you to click play in the embedded video player above to see it for yourself.

The unique move was immediately dubbed “The Lucanator,” so it would behoove Poclit to go ahead and trademark that hold. That said, it’s safe to say it’s going to be hard for him — or anyone else — to replicate that stunning submission, which is now the obvious contender for “Submission of the Year.”

As a matter of fact, go ahead and give him the honors now.

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator Dublin today on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.