UFC Orlando booked for Amway Center on Dec. 3

, we're coming for ya [ #UFCOrlando | @AmwayCenter | Tickets On Sale Oct 14 | https://t.co/MZCFJct9Pl ] pic.twitter.com/EJ0fisxaVj

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its mixed martial arts (MMA) return to the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., on Sat., Dec. 3, 2022, with a special “Fight Night” card expected to air on ESPN and ESPN+, though a headlining attraction has yet to be announced.

UFC has not staged an event in Orlando since early 2018.

Scheduled to compete on Dec. 3 are Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson in an important middleweight matchup that could impact the future of the 185-pound title chase. In addition, Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez will collide at flyweight not long after Clay Guida tangles with Scott Holtzman at 155 pounds.

Here’s the current UFC Orlando fight card and lineup:

185 lbs.: Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson

125 lbs.: Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez

125 lbs.: Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

145 lbs.: Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Tickets for UFC Orlando go on sale on Oct. 14.