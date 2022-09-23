Khamzat makes huge announcement on Twitter, UFC fans lose their minds

Is Khamzat Chimaev moving back up to middleweight?

Despite being ranked No. 3 in the world at 170 pounds, “Borz” was unable to make weight for his Nate Diaz headliner at the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) card earlier this month in Las Vegas and as a result, was demoted to a catchweight co-main event opposite Kevin Holland.

“Borz” steamrolled “Trailblazer” in just over two minutes.

“After you watch the fight, you realize Khamzat vs. Nate Diaz would have been fucking ... that wouldn’t have been good,” UFC President Dana White told The Action Junkeez Podcast. “Khamzat, I know the fans got pissed at him for not making weight and everything else, but Jesus fucking Christ. What he went out and did to Kevin Holland ... did you see Kevin Holland post the picture the other day that his eyes were all red from the fucking choke? I mean, holy shit.”

Chimaev’s last trip to middleweight ended in a 17-second knockout.

While nothing is official at this time, a simple tweet of “185” was enough to send UFC fans into a tizzy. Adding fuel to the proverbial fire are these previous comments about Chimaev challenging the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, who collide for “The Last Stylebender’s” strap at UFC 281 in New York.

“YES SMESH AT 185!!!!” one enthusiastic fan commented, while other followers wondered how the potential trip north would affect his ongoing bromance with 185-pound veteran (and fellow welterweight export) Darren Till.

The next few months are going to be very, very interesting.