Daniel Rodriguez makes quick turnaround, battles Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 62

Streaking UFC welterweight up-and-comer Daniel Rodriguez will make a quick turnaround to battle longtime 170-pound veteran Neil Magny as part of upcoming UFC Vegas 62 event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas.

That’s according to a report from MMA Island.

Rodriguez (17-2) is fresh off a split-decision victory over Li Jingliang at the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) card earlier this month in “Sin City.” Salting “The Leech” pushed the 35 year-old “D-Rod” to his fourth straight win inside the Octagon.

As for Magny, also 35, his record dropped to 26-9 after suffering a submission loss to welterweight wunderkind Shavkat Rakhmonov last June. Prior to his “Nomad” setback, the well-traveled “Haitian Sensation” had captured five of six.

UFC Vegas 62 is expected to be headlined by the flyweight showdown between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Elsewhere on the card, featherweight veteran Cub Swanson will drop to bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Martinez.