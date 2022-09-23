Bellator Dublin results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | ‘Henderson vs. Queally’

Bellator Dublin is primed and ready to go down later TODAY (Fri., Sept. 23, 2022) inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland., featuring a Lightweight bout between former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Benson Henderson, taking on Peter QUeally. In the co-headlining act, Melvin Manhoef and Yoel Romero will collide in a Light Heavyweight tilt.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 10 a.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” and then transition to Showtime at 1 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

Bellator Dublin Quick Results:

155 lbs.: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally

205 lbs.: Melvin Manhoef vs. Yoel Romero

145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke vs. Rafael Hudson

145 lbs.: Mads Burnell vs. Pedro Carvalho

145 lbs.: Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva

135 lbs.: Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Silva

205 lbs.: Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore

155 lbs.: Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens

155 lbs.: Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah

145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar

170 lbs.: Luca Poclit vs. Dante Schiro

145 lbs.: Asaël Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton

135 lbs.: Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winksi

Bellator Dublin Play-By-Play:

155 lbs.: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally

205 lbs.: Melvin Manhoef vs. Yoel Romero

145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke vs. Rafael Hudson

145 lbs.: Mads Burnell vs. Pedro Carvalho

145 lbs.: Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva

