Watch Bellator Dublin: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Henderson vs. Queally

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Bellator Dublin is set to pop off later today (Fri., Sept. 23, 2022) inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland which will feature a main event between Benson Henderson and Peter Queally. In the co-headlining act, Yoel Romero will battle Melvin Manhoef in a battle of the two oldest fighters on the roster.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator Dublin this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator Dublin’s “Prelims” action, which begins at p.m. ET:

135 lbs.: Brian Moore () vs. Arivaldo Silva ()
205 lbs.: Karl Albrektsson () vs. Karl Moore ()
155 lbs.: Darragh Kelly () vs. Kye Stevens ()
155 lbs.: Georgi Karakhanyan () vs. Kane Mousah ()
145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana () vs. Alex Bodnar ()
170 lbs.: Luca Poclit () vs. Dante Schiro ()
145 lbs.: Asaël Adjoudj () vs. Jordan Barton ()
135 lbs.: Brett Johns () vs. Jordan Winksi ()

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator Dublin today on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!

