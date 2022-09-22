Jake and Logan Paul open as top betting favorites to be Nate Diaz’s next opponent

Nate Diaz has a world of options to play with in combat sports free agency.

After 15 years fighting in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Diaz is moving on following a successful final appearance at UFC 279 two weeks ago (Sept. 10, 2022). Diaz fulfilled his contractual obligations, defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth round guillotine submission (watch highlights). Now, he gets to explore boxing, pro wrestling, perhaps stay in mixed martial arts (MMA), whatever his heart desires.

This week, odds of who is most likely to face Diaz in his first post-UFC outing were revealed via SportsBettingAg (h/t Sean Ross Sapp).

Jake Paul +150

Logan Paul +400

Conor McGregor +450

Mike Perry +550

Dustin Poirier +900

Khamzat Chimaev +900

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)/All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Pro Wrestler +900

Manny Pacquiao +1400

Floyd Mayweather +2000

Mike Tyson +2000

Diaz has already expressed interest in the possibility of facing Jake Paul at some point in the future. Before that can happen, however, Paul will need to get face the former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, in their Oct. 29, 2022, boxing match in Phoenix, Arizona. Diaz is planning to attend the event in support of his teammate, Chris Avila, who will also be in action that night.

As for the possibility of facing Logan, the big brother is currently busy with one of Diaz’s options; pro wrestling. Having only had two matches thus far, WWE is pushing Paul to the top of their company, putting him in a match with the top champion, Roman Reigns, on Nov. 5, 2022, in Saudi Arabia.

While Logan’s interest in boxing has appeared to dwindle or at least be less serious, Jake is continuing on in full force and hopes a Diaz match up can come after facing Silva.