Chael Sonnen has two of six total misdemeanor battery counts dropped after alleged hotel scuffle

Chael Sonnen’s recent legal trouble just got a little lighter.

Yesterday (Weds., Sept. 21, 2022) the Las Vegas Review-Journal confirmed that two of Sonnen’s total six misdemeanor battery counts from a Dec. 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada alleged altercation have been dropped. Las Vegas Justice Pro Tem, Craig Friedberg, announced the dismissal at Wednesday’s court hearing, which Sonnen was not present for. It was also reported that all charges were attempted to be dismissed against Sonnen on Wednesday by defense attorney, David Figler.

This past Mar. 2022, Sonnen was charged with “a felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor counts of battery” by prosecutors. The felony charge was dropped and the misdemeanor counts fell to six after prosecutors filed an amended criminal complaint at the end of the month.

“The American Gangster’s” case stems from an alleged incident at a Las Vegas Four Seasons where Sonnen was accused of attacking several people in the hallway. Sonnen was not arrested on the night of the allegations and all charges were initially dismissed without prejudice. Therefore, the case was allowed to potentially be re-filed at a later date.

Among those making the claims are Christopher and Julie Stellpflug, who filed their own lawsuit against Sonnen, seeking “damages in excess of $15,000 for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Sonnen is alleged to have attacked the Stellpflugs with punches and choking Christopher before fending off those who tried to intervene with additional strikes.

“We just want justice,” Julie Stellpflug told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We did not deserve what happened to us. Everything has remained consistent. There’s nothing different.”