‘Retired’ Kevin Holland polls UFC fans for ‘next career choice’ — ‘Got paid, I’m out’

Have we seen the last of Kevin Holland?

“Retired before 30,” the UFC welterweight wrote on social media. “Had a good run, 30 in a little over a month, got paid, I’m out. Next career choice?”

Holland (23-8, 1 NC) is coming off a submission defeat to Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event earlier this month in Las Vegas. The loss to “Borz” snapped a two-fight win streak dating back to March of this year.

The former middleweight is known more for his personality — and corresponding social media antics — than his in-cage exploits. Holland is not ranked in the welterweight Top 15 and has been hot-and-cold since his “Contender Series” debut back in June 2018.

No word yet from Holland’s management on whether or not this is a legitimate retirement or another Instagram troll job. Either way, it doesn’t seem like retirement means anything these days based on how many of them are hastily reversed.