Legends collide when Yoel Romero battles Melvin Manhoef at Bellator Dublin | Video

Bellator Dublin is set to go down this Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, which features a main event fight between Benson Henderson and Peter Queally. But the co-main event is equally exciting, as Yoel Romero will take on Melvin Manhoef in what will be a hard-hitting affair.

The two were initially pegged to throw down at Bellator 280 before an injury forced Manhoef out of the event. Romero went on to face Alex Polizzi, knocking him out with one second remaining in the fight (see it again here).

Now, two of the oldest active fighters in all of mixed martial arts (MMA) will finally get the chance to throw down inside the cage. Manhoef (46) hasn’t competed in nearly two years and was last seen losing to Corey Anderson at Bellator 251 on Nov. 2020. Manhoef is just 2-3 over his last five fights.

As for Romero (45), he will look to build on his win over Polizzi in order to move to 2-1 inside the Bellator cage. With both men’s preference to stand-and-bang, fight fans are in for a treat if the fight stays on the feet...and for however long it lasts.

