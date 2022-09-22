Live: Bellator Dublin ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Henderson vs. Queally

Bellator Dublin is set to go down tomorrow (Fri., Sept. 23, 2022) live from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Headlining the event will be a Lightweight bout between Benson Henderson and Peter Queally. In the co-main event, Yoel Romero will battle Melvin Manhoef in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Sept. 22) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 5 a.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

155 lbs.: Benson Henderson (155.4) vs. Peter Queally (154.2)

205 lbs.: Melvin Manhoef (205.7) vs. Yoel Romero (205.9)

150 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke (149.2) vs. Rafael Hudson (149.8)

145 lbs.: Mads Burnell (145.8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (146)

145 lbs.: Leah McCourt (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)

135 lbs.: Brian Moore (135.7) vs. Arivaldo Silva (135.9)

205 lbs.: Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)

155 lbs.: Darragh Kelly (155.2) vs. Kye Stevens (155.2)

155 lbs.: Georgi Karakhanyan (156) vs. Kane Mousah (155.7)

145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana (146) vs. Alex Bodnar (145.6)

170 lbs.: Luca Poclit (169.7) vs. Dante Schiro (169.9)

145 lbs.: Asaël Adjoudj (146) vs. Jordan Barton (146)

135 lbs.: Brett Johns (135.7) vs. Jordan Winksi (135)

