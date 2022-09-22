 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: Bellator Dublin ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Henderson vs. Queally

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Bellator Dublin is set to go down tomorrow (Fri., Sept. 23, 2022) live from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Headlining the event will be a Lightweight bout between Benson Henderson and Peter Queally. In the co-main event, Yoel Romero will battle Melvin Manhoef in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Sept. 22) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 5 a.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

155 lbs.: Benson Henderson (155.4) vs. Peter Queally (154.2)
205 lbs.: Melvin Manhoef (205.7) vs. Yoel Romero (205.9)
150 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke (149.2) vs. Rafael Hudson (149.8)
145 lbs.: Mads Burnell (145.8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (146)
145 lbs.: Leah McCourt (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)
135 lbs.: Brian Moore (135.7) vs. Arivaldo Silva (135.9)
205 lbs.: Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)
155 lbs.: Darragh Kelly (155.2) vs. Kye Stevens (155.2)
155 lbs.: Georgi Karakhanyan (156) vs. Kane Mousah (155.7)
145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana (146) vs. Alex Bodnar (145.6)
170 lbs.: Luca Poclit (169.7) vs. Dante Schiro (169.9)
145 lbs.: Asaël Adjoudj (146) vs. Jordan Barton (146)
135 lbs.: Brett Johns (135.7) vs. Jordan Winksi (135)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator Dublin tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!

