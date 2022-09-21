Dana White explains aiding Joe Pyfer with year’s worth of rent: ‘I do a lot of things for a lot of people’

It’s certainly a good time to be Joe Pyfer.

The rising Middleweight prospect has been one of the biggest stories of this current season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Competing on episode one in July 2022, Pyfer scored a big second round technical knockout, earning the only Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract handed out that night.

Pyfer has since revealed that White took care of him with more than just a spot on UFC’s roster, paying off the full year’s rent.

“I do a lot of things for a lot of people that I don’t necessarily talk about,” White told the media following Contender Series last night (Tues., Sept. 20, 2022) (h/t The Mac Life). “Joe Pyfer, when I left the press conference that night, he told me that he was about to be homeless. So, that ain’t gonna happen.”

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 60, Pyfer made a successful UFC debut, knocking out Alen Amedovski in the opening round (watch highlights). As the Contender Series has continued on, more and more bright young talents have come from the show and White believes things are only going to keep trending upward.

“This is the first season that when we put on fights now, these fights start trending worldwide like our pay-per-views do or our big fights,” White said. “So, it’s never happened until this season where like tonight during that fight we were trending No. 4. We got up to No. 4 tonight worldwide. This just started this season.

“This will eventually, it should be, and eventually will be on ESPN the network,” he concluded.