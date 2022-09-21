Joe Rogan has Dana White clause in his UFC contract — ‘If Dana leaves, I’m gone’

Bros before zeroes.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan expects to remain at the commentary desk for the foreseeable future, which may be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you rate the performance of the former “Fear Factor” host. But if the day comes that UFC President Dana White sets sail — or is forcibly removed (not likely) — then Rogan will bounce with him.

“I’m a professional fan,” Rogan said about his UFC commentating gig during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “If Dana leaves, I’m gone. That’s in my contract.”

The 55 year-old Rogan must really love UFC to be sticking around after all these years, especially considering the monster contract he signed to bring his podcast “Experience” to Spotify. The part-time comedian banked $100 million back in early 2020 and could meet or exceed that salary when his contract is back up for renewal.

“When you talk about talent, [Rogan is] the best ever,” White told Barstool Sports back in 2018. “Part of the reason we’ve grown so fast is because Rogan’s ability to walk you through what’s going on while it’s happening. He’s brilliant, he’s so good, and he’s so passionate about the sport. You feel it when you’re watching. This isn’t a guy who’s just there for the paycheck, this is a guy who loves this stuff. We didn’t pay Rogan the first 12 events he worked, he did them for free. He’s got a great voice for it too, his voice is great.”

Great enough to get an “OHHHHHH!” compilation every few months.