Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV buys ‘a major disappointment’ after trilogy bombs, fails to break even

Boxing superstars Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin settled their longstanding score in a third (and hopefully final) meeting atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with “Canelo” prevailing by way of unanimous decision.

Their super middleweight trilogy generated between 550,000 and 575,000 PPV buys, according to boxing insider Dan Rafael, far below Canelo-Plant from last November and “a major disappointment” based on the exorbitant salaries guaranteed to both combatants (see those numbers here).

“That fight was too late,” UFC President Dana White told reporters at the “Contender Series” press conference. “The fight should have been done four years ago.”

That timeline would have Canelo and GGG fighting just two days after their rematch back on Sept. 15, 2018, but White’s point still stands. Their final meeting — putting Canelo ahead 2-0-1 — came far too late considering Golovkin turned 40 back in April and is long past his competitive prime.

Canelo-GGG 1 returned 1.3 million buys for HBO PPV in late 2017, followed by 1.1 million in their 2018 rematch, also for HBO PPV. The trilogy was priced at $64.99 for DAZN customers and $84.99 for non-subscribers, thanks in part to the dissolution of HBO Boxing roughly four years back.