Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Eddie Alvarez has traveled far and wide fighting many of the best Lightweights of all time, and “The Underground King” isn’t stopping just yet. Per a report from South China Morning Post, Alvarez and One Championship have agreed to part ways. The former Bellator and UFC champion last fought for the promotion in April 2021, losing a competitive decision to soon-to-be champion Ok Rae Yoon.

Related ONE Championship Set For IPO

Alvarez has made it a habit of capturing the belt in any promotion he fights for, but that plan fell apart a bit in One. Alvarez lost his debut to Timofey Nastyukhin via strikes but did rebound in impression fashion against Edward Folayang (HIGHLIGHTS). That victory would be the final one of his One Championship career, however, as Alvarez followed it up with a “No Contest” before coming up short to Yoon last year.

Earlier, Alvarez took to Twitter to confirm he parted ways on good terms and that he’s ready to keep fighting elsewhere.

Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt Tell me whose next ?UGK — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) September 21, 2022

Confirmed, I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt. Tell me whose next? UGK

At 38 years of age, Alvarez likely has some good options. He’s a decorated, multiple promotion champion with a recognizable name, and a return to Bellator or UFC is not impossible. The $1 million prize in PFL could be tempting, and they’ve been signing other former UFC champions like Anthony Pettis and Rory MacDonald.

Alvarez has also flirted with a trip into the boxing ring as well, so it remains to be seen where his future lies. Or, as an unlikely but intriguing option, Nate Diaz needs a dance partner given his own free agent status?

Stay tuned.

Insomnia

Gennady Golovkin clearly isn’t at his best anymore, but the man can still take a shot.

I hadn’t seen this news anywhere: Russian kickboxing champion Slava Borschev has accepted a short-notice fight opposite fellow knockout artist Mike Davis. BANGER!

Jailton Almeida will receive a solid step up in competition opposite Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 280.

BREAKING! UFC encaminha Jaílton MAlhadinho vs Shamil Abdurakhimov para card do UFC 280. Falta apenas a assinatura do contrato — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) September 20, 2022

What are the odds any type of meaningful change comes in the next decade? As much as fighters are stirring in protest, I still don’t believe.

Francis Ngannou suggests an advocate for fighters to balance power in UFC negotiations.



https://t.co/DtjZF6L3lB pic.twitter.com/moUUCIzGXa — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 20, 2022

Related UFC Yet To Offer Ngannou New Deal

Thiago Santos went under the knife yet again. Here’s hoping he can stay healthy in PFL!

Just Dustin Poirier casually being dwarfed by Bob Sapp:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

With a little luck, I hope to include a Jose Aldo highlight each day this week. Here’s a reminder that Aldo would have been an even nastier counter wrestler if soccer kicks were allowed!

José Aldo (4-0) vs. Anderson Silverio - Meca World Vale Tudo 12 pic.twitter.com/rWSJ58sACs — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 10, 2020

Related Aldo Absence Rearranges Rankings

This left hook snapped his chin ALL THE WAY across.

This is the weirdest inside shoulder lock that I’ve ever seen.

Atacazo artistico de Saykhan Uzbiev! Excelente sumision, derechito a lo mejor del año #ACAYE29 pic.twitter.com/jhIQUjwO61 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 17, 2022

Random Land

A difference in detail.

Midnight Music: Alternative country, 2014

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.