Mike Perry wants Nate Diaz match, but not sure there’d be ‘full interest’ in bare-knuckle boxing

Mike Perry and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) have thrown their names into the hat of the Nate Diaz sweepstakes.

UFC 279 two weekends ago (Sept. 10, 2022) marked the official end of Diaz’s 15-year run with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth round guillotine submission (watch highlights), the Stockton, California native rides off into free agency with some momentum.

The general consensus is that Diaz will next be seen stepping foot into the ring for an assumed match against someone like Jake Paul. However, Perry and his current fighting home have since made their interest clear.

“If he wants to accept the challenge and challenge himself, he loves to box, I know he likes jiu-jitsu too, so I don’t know if it’s something that he would be fully interested in,” Perry told MMA Fighting. “Without jiu-jitsu against me and just boxing, I don’t know if he sees himself having a chance against me in the bare-knuckle boxing ring.

“There’s no animosity, he’s a great competitor, and I am as well,” he concluded.

Perry and Diaz shared UFC roster spots as Welterweights, but never saw their paths cross. When it comes to the aforementioned Paul, Diaz, and Perry, will be keeping a close eye on the YouTube sensation’s upcoming clash with Anderson Silva on Oct. 22, 2022.

“I know he’s trying to connect that fight with Jake Paul, as am I,” Perry said. “I’m trying to get that fight with Jake Paul as well. Don’t know if he gets past Silva and if he’ll be willing to fight after he fights Silva, who he’d be willing to fight if he loses. I’m out here doing big things.”