First UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie reveals pregnancy

Germaine de Randamie will be a mother come March 2023.

“The Iron Lady” announced the news of her pregnancy earlier today (Tues., Sept. 20, 2022) via Instagram and had the following to say.

“Woohoooo we can finally scream it from the top of our lungs,” de Randamie said. “WE ARE PREGNANT. We are blessed with our little miracle expected March 2023. @sam26692 @gerrit121118 #blessed”

de Randamie, 38, has been a mainstay atop the 135 pound ranks since her arrival in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2013. The Bantamweight was integrated into the roster along with the Strikeforce roster when they were bought out two years prior.

Aside from two encounters with current Bantamweight and Featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, de Randamie (10-4) has been flawless inside the Octagon. Unfortunately, inactivity has been a consistency in the Dutchwoman’s career, having only fought twice in one year in 2013 and 2019. de Randamie’s last victory came against former titlist, Julianna Pena, in Oct. 2020, submitting “The Venezuelan Vixen” via third round guillotine (watch highlights).

de Randamie found her place in the history books in Feb. 2017 when UFC officially started its women’s Featherweight division. The inaugural title bout saw “GDR” tasked with former Bantamweight titleholder, Holly Holm, in UFC 208’s main event. In what was a somewhat controversial bout because of some late shots landed by de Randamie in the early going, she ultimately went on to earn the victory via unanimous decision. She was stripped of the title in the following months after declining to fight Cris “Cyborg” Justino because of Cyborg’s past performance-enhancing drug (PED) use.

Despite the unceremonious end to her title reign, de Randamie noted she always planned to return to Bantamweight anyway. The kickboxing sensation has been missed inside the Octagon during her time away, but will happily add mother to her resume next to fighter and police officer.