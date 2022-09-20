UFC fighter accused of falsifying record fined, suspended by NSAC for positive drug test

Askar Mozharov started the year as one of the sport’s top light heavyweight prospects, based primarily on his impressive 25-7 record compiled on the international scene, as well as a reputation for being “The Ukrainian Conor McGregor.”

Then came reports that Mozharov falsified his record, leading Sherdog and Tapology — the two leading outlets for MMA record keeping — to adjust his pro numbers. Mozharov is now listed as 15-14 for the former and 17-13 under the latter.

One of those losses came to light heavyweight bruiser Alonzo Menifield, who stopped “Black Jaguar” in the first round of their UFC Vegas 56 affair. Mozharov, 27, was subsequently released by the promotion and sent on his merry way.

Unfortunately for Mozharov the story doesn't end there, thanks to a positive drug test registered by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The Ukrainian popped for GW1516 sulfone, a hormone and metabolic modulator.

The result is a six-month suspension from combat sports, along with a fine of $2,000 plus $529 in court fees, according to MMA Fighting. Mozharov will be required to provide a clean drug test 30, 15 and three days from his next scheduled bout.

Mozharov, 27, has yet to comment on his punishment but can be seen smoking a blunt and looking jacked in his latest Instagram stories.