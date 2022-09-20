UFC 281: Kamaru Usman laments ‘sad’ prospect of Zhang Weili title reign — ‘Rose bested her twice’

Seems like everybody is mad at UFC matchmakers for booking Carla Esparza against Zhang Weili for “Cookie Monster’s” 115-pound title at the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, scheduled for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York.

Even the champ.

Among the detractors is former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The recently-dethroned “Nigerian Nightmare” believes it’s a bad look to have Weili crowned champion when former titleholder Rose Namajunas already defeated her in consecutive title fights.

“I still think that Rose, some of the things that she can do is amazing,” Usman told Joe Rogan (transcribed by MMA News). “(Her last fight was) not her best, obviously… I think she’s in a place where she’s made peace with it. I would love to see her get that one back but they already announced that Carla’s fighting Zhang Weili, which is — I mean, that would be sad to watch. Let’s say Zhang Weili goes and takes the title from Carla, that would be sad to watch her walk around with the title when Rose has bested her twice.”

I’m not sure I understand Usman’s position because “The Nigerian Nightmare” believes it would be “sad’ to have Weili as a champion when “Magnum” has two losses to Namajunas — but also wants “Thug” to be able to “get that one back” after going 0-2 against Esparza.

I guess we’ll have to follow this blueprint and book the trilogy.

None of this really matters unless Weili prevails at UFC 281 in November. Namajunas believes “Magnum” is the favorite to emerge victorious but this scouting report from the former champ has some fans worried about Weili’s chances across a 25-minute contest.

