Midnight Mania! Video: Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira separated in heated sparring match

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Iron sharpens iron.

Glover Teixeira deserves some credit in helping Alex Pereira’s explosive UFC rise. Obviously, the explosive knockout artist had quite a bit of skill previous to his first trip into the Octagon, but having the jiu-jitsu black belt helped shore up his defensive wrestling and grappling a good deal. “Hands of Stone” is typically in Pereira’s corner too, helping his team mate to victory.

Of course, that relationship goes both ways. Teixeira’s style didn’t change massively en route to the title, but training with a world class kickboxer and knockout artist surely didn’t hurt his striking.

A mutually beneficial friendship doesn’t mean the duo cannot throw down though! In the clip above, Teixeira and Pereira are boxing sparring, staying in the pocket and trading blows. They’re clearly holding back their power a bit, but the doesn’t mean the sense of competition is gone, as their trade continues beyond the bell.

Currently, Pereira is scheduled to challenge old rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in Madison Square Garden. Teixeira, meanwhile, is currently unbooked, but he’s expected to rematch Jiri Prochazka for the UFC Light Heavyweight title likely in early 2023.

Insomnia

Paulo Costa weighs in on Hasbulla.

I am genuinely shocked at the rise of slap fighting. Of all the dumb offshoots of fighting, why is this succeeding?

Unusual belt wrestling is more my speed.

Everyone should be a fan of Gregory Rodrigues.

Matt Brown ran afoul of some KSI fans, and indeed, Twitter is a strange place.

I don’t know the reason, but Charles Oliveira definitely doesn’t like this dude.

I have three takeaways from this clip: Bill Algeo is stupid tough, his forehead probably hurts real bad right now, and Andre Fili’s kick was probably two inches too high to score the one-hitter quitter.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Jose Aldo has a tremendous argument for greatest of all time. If your personal GOAT candidate relied upon take downs to win most fights, know that Aldo would beat his ass FOR SURE!

High-flying knockdowns!

One of my favorite moments in UFC history came when Chris Leben scored his comeback win over Yoshihiro Akiyama to score his second win in two weeks. This is a good one also:

Random Land

This man is an architect/engineer/artist/genius in the medium of chocolate.

Midnight Music: Hip hop, 2007

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

