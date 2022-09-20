Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) once again picks up the slack in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)-free week with the penultimate episode of Season 6, starting as always at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

As has become tradition for his season, all five of last week’s victors punched their tickets to the Octagon. Bruna Brasil stole the show with a vicious head kick knockout, though Farid Basharat, Ikram Aliskerov, Josh Peek, and Daniel Marcos all impressed in their own rights.

We’ve got another international lineup in store this week, headlined by Albania’s Leon Aliu (10-1) against Brazilian finisher Brunno Ferreira (8-0). The co-main hosts the night’s biggest attraction in 17-year-old Bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. (5-0), who takes on once-beaten Mando Gutierrez (5-0). Up at 265, Fury FC champ Austen Lane (11-3) fights Richard Jacobi (6-0-1), while Tajikistan’s Nurullo Aliev (6-0) faces Josh Wick (12-5) at 155. Finally, Roybert Echeverria (7-0) meets Jafel Filho (13-2) in the Flyweight opener.

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Leon Aliu vs. Brunno Ferreira

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Mando Gutierrez

Austen Lane vs. Richard Jacobi

Nurullo Aliev vs. Josh Wick

Roybert Echeverria vs. Jafel Filho — Filho def. Echeverria by TKO (punches) at 1:31 of Round Three

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

185 lbs.: Leon Aliu vs. Brunno Ferreira

135 lbs.: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Mando Gutierrez

265 lbs.: Austen Lane vs. Richard Jacobi

155 lbs.: Nurullo Aliev vs. Josh Wick

125 lbs.: Roybert Echeverria vs. Jafel Filho

Round one: Filho on the front foot early. Looking for low kicks. Echeverria attempts a front kick, lands a leg kick. One minute in. No real connections besides low kicks so far. Filho fires a double-leg, remains dogged as Echeverria fights for underhooks. Two minutes in. Hauling Echeverria across the cage. Nice granby roll by Echeverria to deny it and end up on top, avoiding a toe hold. Filho puts him back on the fence. Good body lock takedown and he jumps on Echeverria’s back. He’s got the RNC locked up on the chin. Two minutes to go.

Echeverria fights it off and Filho continues to look for the choke. Echeverria again survives, turns into top position, and kicks at his legs. One minute to go. Still standing over Filho. Both kicking at each other’s legs. 10-9 Filho.

Round two: Jab exchange. Echeverria counters a low kick with a right cross to knock him off-balance. Echeverria firing low kicks, tries a front kick and switch head kick. One minute in. Hard lead right. Filho comes back with a 1-2, lands a sharp left hook and low kick. Better entry on the next double-leg and he again transitions to the rear body lock takedown, Granby roll by Echeverria two minutes in and he looks for a heel hook. Filho denies it and looks for his own. Echeverria stands over him with two minutes to go.

Again Echeverria just hops side to side and kicks at his legs. They stay there for 40 seconds before the ref finally stands them up. Echeverria low kick, Filho left hook. Echeverria tries to spin with a minute to go. Hard 3-2 by Filho. Echeverria responds with a side kick to the midsection. He avoids a flurry. He looks for a late double-leg and Filho threatens a guillotine. 10-9 Filho.

Round three: Filho caps a flurry with a low kick, then lands a good left hook. Echeverria body kick, eats a left hook downstairs. Body jab and low kick land for him, then a glancing wheel kick. Combination. He seems like he’s waking up a bit. Good low kick and Filho’s definitely not moving right on that leg. One minute in. Filho falls short with a flying knee, lands an inside low kick. Echeverria just misses with a head kick, and Filho comes back with a vicious left hook that drops him hard against the fence. Filho blasts him with punches while he’s stuck on his knees, and while Echeverria protests the stoppage, that was a whole lot of unanswered shots.

Final result: Filho def. Echeverria by TKO (punches)

