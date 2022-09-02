 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Paris free fight: Ciryl Gane smashes Junior dos Santos, earns first knockout inside the Octagon | Video

By Adam Guillen Jr.
/ new

Ciryl Gane has been known to have some pretty heavy hands to compliment his well-rounded mixed martial arts (MMA) attack, making him one of the most dangerous big men in the sport. But it took “Bon Gamin” a bit before he earned his first victory via strikes inside the Octagon.

His first two wins came by way of submission, and then he went the distance against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his third fight for the promotion. But when he was paired up against former UFC Heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos, fight fans expected a knockout finish...one way or the other.

LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+

PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hits Paris, France, on Sat., Aug. 30, 2022, for the first ever with a pivotal battle between top-ranked Heavyweight contenders that will see No. 1-ranked Ciryl Gane look to get back into the title chase at the expense of No. 3-seeded knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa. In UFC Paris’ co-main event, the top two Middleweight contenders on the roster, Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori, will lock horns, with the winner potentially earning another future date with division kingpin, Israel Adesanya.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

As expected, the majority of the fight played out on the feet with not one single takedown attempted by either man. While no one connected on a homerun shot in the opening five minutes, it wasn’t for a lack of trying, with “JDS” swinging big bombs while Gane was carefully looking for an opening.

But halfway through round two, Gane wobbled dos Santos with a hard jab, forcing the ex-champion to retreat. Smelling blood, Gane pounced on his wounded foe and crushed him with a hard elbow to the side of the head, sending the Brazilian bomber crashing to the canvas. Once there, dos Santos ate two more big follow-up shots for his troubles, ending his UFC career in the process.

Now, Gane will attempt to get back into the thick of the championship picture by scoring a win over Tai Tuivasa eight months removed from his first loss at the hands of division champion, Francis Ngannou. A win over “Bam Bam” could earn him a rematch, while a loss sends him tumbling down the rankings making his climb up a bit tougher.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Paris fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Paris news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Gane vs. Tuivasa” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania