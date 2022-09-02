Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in Phoenix? ‘The Spider’ just scored his pro boxing license in Arizona

Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul is expected to make his return to the “sweet science” against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, a cruiserweight bout targeted for Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 in Phoenix, Ariz., according to veteran boxing reporter Dan Raphael.

Lending credence to that report is an update from MMA Junkie that indicates Silva recently scored his professional boxing license in “The Copper State.” Nothing is official at this time; however, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is expected to make an announcement regarding the pending Paul vs. Silva headliner in the coming days.

“I’m training hard every day,” Silva said. “I’m keeping my mind busy and healthy. I’m so excited.”

Paul, 25, quickly jumped out to a 5-0 record with four knockouts, laying waste to former UFC welterweights along the way. That includes his sixth-round knockout over Tyron Woodley back in Dec. 2021. Silva, 47, recently improved to 3-1 with two knockouts by clowning former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Tito Ortiz last fall in Florida.

“The Problem Child” remains a slight betting favorite for his upcoming Silva fight.