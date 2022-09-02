Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos off of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

The stacked UFC 280 event has lost a pivotal bout in the Strawweight division.

Speaking with MMA Mania today (Fri., Sept. 2, 2022), No. 3-ranked 115 pound contender, Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2), revealed that her upcoming match up with the No. 8-ranked Amanda Lemos (12-2-1) will no longer take place at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 22, 2022. Rodriguez noted that the bout is still on, it has just been moved back to a later date and she’ll be able to announce the new location soon. No specific reason was given as to why the shift was made.

Additionally, Rodriguez said the fight won’t go down at UFC 281 a matter of weeks later in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. The division’s title will be on the line that night when Carla Esparza defends versus former champion, Zhang Weili. Stay glued to MMA Mania for the full Rodriguez interview’s release.

Rodriguez currently rides a four fight win streak, recently defeating Yan Xiaonan via split decision at UFC 272 in March 2022. Lemos, on the other hand, rebounded off her first loss at Strawweight, defeating Michelle Waterson with a second round guillotine submission at UFC Long Island in July 2022 (watch highlights).

Despite the change, UFC 280 is still a stacked lineup from top to bottom with a whopping 15 fights. Check it out below: