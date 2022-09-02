Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa staredown video from UFC Paris ceremonial weigh ins

Paris, ARE YOU READY?!?! @Ciryl_Gane vs @BamBamTuivasa happens ! [ #UFCParis | Tomorrow | 3 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/4xBeHoDgYc

Former interim champion Ciryl Gane and top-ranked contender Tai Tuivasa came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Paris ceremonial weigh ins earlier this morning, marking the final meeting before their five-round heavyweight main event on Sat. (Sept. 3, 2022) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Check out their pre-fight staredown in the embedded video above and for complete UFC Paris early (and official) weigh in results click here.

In addition to Gane vs. Tuivasa, the UFC Paris event will feature a middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker and ex-division title challenger Marvin Vettori. “The Reaper” got up close and personal with the “Italian Dream” at today’s ceremonial festivities and no doubt tomorrow’s three-round co-headliner will be fireworks.

Check out their staredown below:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

