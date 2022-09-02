 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa staredown video from UFC Paris ceremonial weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
Former interim champion Ciryl Gane and top-ranked contender Tai Tuivasa came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Paris ceremonial weigh ins earlier this morning, marking the final meeting before their five-round heavyweight main event on Sat. (Sept. 3, 2022) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Check out their pre-fight staredown in the embedded video above and for complete UFC Paris early (and official) weigh in results click here.

PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hits Paris, France, on Sat., Aug. 30, 2022, for the first ever with a pivotal battle between top-ranked Heavyweight contenders that will see No. 1-ranked Ciryl Gane look to get back into the title chase at the expense of No. 3-seeded knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa. In UFC Paris’ co-main event, the top two Middleweight contenders on the roster, Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori, will lock horns, with the winner potentially earning another future date with division kingpin, Israel Adesanya.

In addition to Gane vs. Tuivasa, the UFC Paris event will feature a middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker and ex-division title challenger Marvin Vettori. “The Reaper” got up close and personal with the “Italian Dream” at today’s ceremonial festivities and no doubt tomorrow’s three-round co-headliner will be fireworks.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Paris fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Paris news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Gane vs. Tuivasa” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

