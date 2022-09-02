UFC Paris ceremonial weigh ins video, live results | Gane vs. Tuivasa

With the UFC Paris early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, and all 24 fighters making their respective marks without incident (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of this Saturday’s (Sept. 3, 2022) Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa-led mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to the iconic Accor Arena in Paris, France, for the promotion’s ceremonial weigh-in festivities, streaming LIVE at 11 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

In addition to Gane vs. Tuivasa, the UFC Paris event will feature a middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker and “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori. Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, Nasrat Haqparast and John Makdessi collide at lightweight while Charles Jourdain and Nathaniel Wood hook ‘em up at 145 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Paris fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

