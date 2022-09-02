Ben Rothwell opponent named for BKFC debut on Oct. 1

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight contender Ben Rothwell will continue his combat sports career for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) against “Bible Belt Brawler” Bobo O’Bannon at the upcoming BKFC 30 event scheduled for Sat., Oct. 1, 2022 inside Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana.

That’s according to MMA Fighting.

Rothwell (0-0) departed mixed martial arts (MMA) with a 39-14 record, having last competed in a technical knockout loss to Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC Vegas 42 back in late 2021. “Big Ben” holds 28 wins by way of knockout and has also been stopped five times in defeat, but has only been finished once by way of strikes over the last 12 years.

O’Bannon (3-3) is a seasoned bareknuckle boxer with six appearances under the BKFC banner. His most recent outing ended in a first-round knockout loss to UFC veteran Alan Belcher as part of the BKFC Jackson card last January. O’Bannon will be at a size and reach disadvantage against the taller “Big Ben” when the cage door closes on fight night.

BKFC 30 is topped by the Lorenzo Hunt vs. Quentin Henry cruiserweight title fight.