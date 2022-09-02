UFC Paris early weigh ins video results | Gane vs. Tuivasa

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its early (and official) weigh ins earlier this morning for the upcoming UFC Paris mixed martial arts (MMA) event. All 24 fighters found their way to the scale, including heavyweight headliners Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa to make tomorrow’s (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) action-packed lineup official for Accor Arena in France.

In addition to Gane vs. Tuivasa, the UFC Paris event will feature a middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker and “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori. Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, Nasrat Haqparast and John Makdessi collide at lightweight while Charles Jourdain and Nathaniel Wood hook ‘em up at 145 pounds.

Complete UFC Paris early weigh-in results below:

UFC Paris Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Ciryl Gane (247) vs. Tai Tuivasa (266)

185 lbs.: Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (186)

185 lbs.: Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Roman Kopylov (186)

155 lbs.: Nasrat Haqparast (155) vs. John Makdessi (154.5)

145 lbs.: Jarno Errens (146) vs. William Gomis (146)

145 lbs.: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

UFC Paris ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Abusupiyan Magomedov (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (186)

155 lbs.: Michal Figlak (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

185 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (186)

155 lbs.: Gabriel Miranda (155.5) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (156)

135 lbs.: Christian Quinonez (136) vs. Khalid Taha (135)

145 lbs.: Stephanie Egger (145) vs. Ailin Perez (144.5)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Paris fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Paris news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Gane vs. Tuivasa” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.